More Wednesday Happenings: If The Shack Is A Shakin’

Dark Energy is channeling their dark dance energy into a great hurricane Harvey benefit at the Nomad. Up Six Vintage hosts a Mid-Century Modern furniture pop-up and the opening reception is tonight. Following up on their successful demonstration in Washington D.C., the Juggalos and ICP bring their 20th Anniversary tour for The Great Milenko album to the Cabooze. Check out The Hook & Ladder for free when Jake Jones and special guests play tonight. The TC Rockabillies, Real Punk Radio and other fun groups bring the The Legendary Shack Shakers to the Uptown VFW. The one and only Gorillaz are at Roy Wilkins and there’s still tickets. Jeff Krause (Trio) and Doc’s Theyself do their singer-songwriter duties at The Aster Cafe.