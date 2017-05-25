More Thursday Happenings: Special Projects

Students of FAIR High School have put together a four-course tasting menu for you to try at Heyday. The 1st Ever World On Fire Film Festival from indie filmmakers will show their award winners tonight at the Trylon. The 90s Preservation Society spins 90s tunes at Club Jager so you have a place to wear your overalls and dad caps and baggy floral blouses. Meet the men of men’s roller derby at Lake Monster Brewing. Up-and-coming electro-pop band Beasthead release their new EP with Cool Pollution, Makr, and DJ sets from Keith Millions at Icehouse.