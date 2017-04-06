More Thursday Happenings: Social Tributes

Much more influential than just their hit “Pretty in Pink”, the The Psychedelic Furs play the First Avenue Mainroom with Robyn Hitchcock and DJ Jake Rudh. The greatest metal band of all time KREATOR plays the Cabooze on the Decibel magazine Noise tour with legends Obituary and a bunch of great openers. All the local classic and outlaw country fans and bands will be crooning at the Turf Club for the Merle Haggard Tribute Night. And all the guitar-slinging singer-songwriters will be at The Hook & Ladder for the John Prine Tribute. Ax Man(!) is going to be one of the presenters at tonight’s Social Science: Play Tinker Make at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Breakout R&B artist Liz Vice is joined by Eric Mayson at the Cedar Cultural Center. An unfortunately timely reading at the Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies University of Minnesota tonight: Timothy Snyder discusses The Politics of Mass Killing: Past and Present.