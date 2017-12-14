More Thursday Happenings: Reach For The Top Shelf

Thursday

Speaking of comedy, head underground to the punk rock comedy lady party PSSY CTRL at Comedy Corner Underground. [TIX] It’s the Hook & Ladder’s holiday party, free and open to the public and has $2 beers. [INFO] Extra chill Top Shelf night with Sarah White and her friends, plus special guest Babyghost, returns to Tattersall Distilling. [FB] It’s the first night of the 3rd Anniversary weekend-long party for East Lake Brewing, they’ll be tapping the wonderfully named Kirby Pucker #8. [FB]