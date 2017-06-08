More Thursday Happenings: Like Weekend Pre-Parties

What a busy night! There’s also these you’ll want to go to. Congrats to Ellen R., our winner for the tickets to see the fun Actual Wolf + Farewell Milwaukee at the Turf Club! Red Table is having a grill out at the FOOD Building. The big PRIDE weekend is of course on its way and the Grand Marshal Reception and Art Show Opening is tonight at Radisson RED. Get an adult preview of the new Pixar exhibition at the Science Museum with their Social Science. Alice Cooper plays the summer series at Grand Casino. There’s going to be a big crowd at Bad Weather Brewing for the Minnesota Orchestra’s Pint of Music series. It’s a big Ryan party at the Aster Cafe with Ryans Holweger and Traster (Band). Finally! It’s a Tupac Day dance party! All eyez on him at honey.