More Thursday Happenings: Jan 19th

Go to Common Good Books and hear Reverend Russell Rathbun read from his cool new book on buildings and re-building human connections, The Great Wall of China and the Salton Sea, and then go to his release party at the Turf Club. It’s another fun vinyl night at the Fulton tap room, first with Vinyl Me, Please delivering Panda Bear’s landmark album Person Pitch, and then whatever album you bring to spin after that (if your pick gets selected you also get a free first beer!). This month’s Third Thursday at Mia focuses on their Asian Art Collections and has a performance from Mayda and large-scale ink paintings from Liu Dan. Will the guys in Church Dads wear cargo shorts during their rockin’ set at the Viking Bar? Only one way to find out! Help raise funds for homeless vets with Black Madonna, Truth Maze, Carnage the Executioner, and other big MCs at Artists Who Rock at the Uptown VFW.