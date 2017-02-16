More Thursday Happenings: Feb 16th

Northrop joins the Walker Art Center in (again) celebrating the Merce Cunningham legacy with two pieces performed by France’s acclaimed CCN-Ballet de Lorraine. Get to Modist Brewing early for the next installment of Pint of Music from the Minnesota Orchestra, these classical music in tap room events fill up fast. We’re baffled that there as still tickets left to see Wet Hot American Summer’s (among other things, we know) Michael Ian Black on the small stage at the Cedar Cultural Center. In case you need a refresher on 1984 to better understand the direction of our current government, Film 4M will be screening the 80s film version at der Black Forest Inn with free popcorn.