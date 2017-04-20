More Thursday Happening: Smoke Free

The Bachelor Farmer hosts another pop-up beer garden on their patio, this time with Steel Toe Brewing. Indeed Brewing celebrates their new “session sour” Lucy at Can Can Wonderland. Find time to check out new cool French and vintage-inspired paintings from J.M. Culver on display at Ditch. gallery. It’s Nerd Thursday for Mia‘s Third Thursday, they’ve got music from Lazy Scorsese, peep dioramas with Grown-Up Club, VR Pong with The Nerdery, and a lot more, but they should also have that stupid overly nerdy MST3K reboot, too. The Ciné Club at Alliance Française screens some silent short films by Serge Avedikian. The Cassette night at Kitty Cat Club celebrates his Purpleness <-|O. We’re very excited about the new musical project Moors Blackmon, and they play Palmers Bar with Judy Gloom and Cult of Percolation.