More Thursday Events

Learn more about the history of Steampunk from Sarah Barsness, Digital Archivist with the Minnesota Historical Society and Steampunk aficionado, at the Alexander Ramsey House‘s history happy hour. There’s an opening party for the new Impermanence at the Ditch. gallery with music from The Hell And The Quiet. Excellent film night Film 4M at der Black Forest Inn is showing the amazing Harvey Keitel and Richard Pryor (what a combo!) flick Blue Collar. Modist Brewing Co. throws their support and beer behind the new EP release at the 7th St Entry from blinds, who are joined by Private Interests and Ahem. Treat yourself right at the twerk-fest TREAT mi RIGHT 2017 at honey and help raise money for NAMI.