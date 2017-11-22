More Thanksgiving Weekend: Burn Cals At

Hey all, it’s Thanksgiving week! So here’s what’s going to happen, we’re sending emails Monday-Wednesday and only including our weekend picks so you have enough heads up. And then of course, as is the new tradition, Wednesday will be a special Dancegiving or Drinksgiving edition.

Wednesday

There’s still some tickets to see Doomtree at The Palace Theater. Take your mom and dad to see the double header of Cannibal Holocaust and Cannibal Ferox (in 35mm!) at The Parkway Theater. Able Seedhouse & Brewery will be releasing bottles of WLFPACK with a big party featuring BBGUN, Jack Klatt, and Big Lake.

Thursday is Turkey Lurkey Day

Friday

It’s the last chance to see Black The Berry from Bobby Rogers at Public Functionary. Erik Koskinen continues his rise as a must-watch Americana musician with an album release at The Hook. Chanteuse Hannah von der Hoff plays a show with funksters 26 BATS! at The Aster Cafe. Local supergroup The Cloak Ox are back and they play a show at Icehouse with Dead Rider.

Small Business Saturday?

Do your book shopping with a bunch of literary side fun at Milkweed Editions‘ all day party and sale. It’s the 4th Annual Made by Hands Holiday Sale Extra Vaganza at Bauhaus Brew Labs tap room. Get even more local arts and crafts shopping in with at The Hook with Mpls Rock Experience-Basement Brews and Rampant Roots. Also the4ontheFloor play the Turf Club with Katy Guillen and The Girls.

Regular Saturday

It’s the big deal Choreographers Evening local showcase of dance talent at The Walker Art Center.