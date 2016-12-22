More Happenings: Dec. 23rd

Not surprisingly there’s not a lot of stuff going on this weekend, thanks to a certain holiday. But there’s still these

Friday

Eat + Drank: Black Market BBQ is quickly becoming a favorite for folks and you can try them out at Summit’s Beer Hall. It’s the Second Annual Carols and Barrels at Able Seedhouse & Brewery.

Sounds: Chance York and Big Cats and special guests release Highest Self at Icehouse. Timbre Ghost release their double EP at Day Block Brewing with Dosh and sets from Neil Weir.

Parties: Missed today’s Festivus party? Head to Fair State Brewing‘s tap room to air your grievances. There’s another good Festivus party at the Nomad with Apollo Cobra, Sex Burger, and Bae Tiger. Want to celebrate the holiday the Bey way? Go to First Ave for the Bey Ball Beyonce Dance Party.

Saturday

Don’t celebrate Christmas for any number of reasons, but don’t want to pass up the weekend? The annual Jewbilee 2016 takes over the 7th St Entry.