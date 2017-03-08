Midweeks News & Notes: St. Paul Round-Up

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except music festival announcements, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: The hypetrain is parking outside the iconic Lexington in St. Easy.

Notes: Our office is hotly divided about this. Some of us don’t care about trendy restaurants because we can’t afford them or want to fight the crowd or would rather get a spot at any number of great restaurants. Some of us think that all of STPL knows and loves the Lex and it’s an institution that everyone knows and loves and its going to be a big feature again. What do you think? Vote on our twitter poll (LOL, but do it).

News: STPL residents are going through growing pains with their new recycling carts.

Notes: It’s the little things on the east side of the river, like the meters on Grand Ave, or trying to figure out the full-sized recycling bins, which right now are all over the streets of STPL thanks to the wind. Along with convoluted messaging, very precise directions, and an already complicated approach to garbage collection, we’ve been A LOT of shit talking about St. Easy’s new big bin recycling program.