Midweek News & Notes: You Have To Stay Off The Bar, Tho

Since many of our readers don’t read anything else besides the homepages of the PiPres, which is all UofM Football stories for some reason, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: MPLS City Council Member Jacob Frey packed Dangerous Man Brewing to announce his run for Mayor.

Notes: The race is off! Following his pre-announcement, Frey jumped up on the bar at the full tap room and said he’d be a cheerleading mayor like RT Rybak, the golden boy mayor. That implies, of course, he wouldn’t be a quiet networker like MPLS’s current Mayor Betsy Hodges, who herself rolled out some endorsements yesterday like State Sen. Scott Dibble (big) and Council Person John Quincy (meh). The biggest news of the day turned out to be that Frey has a $100K war chest, which is ten times more than Hodges, according to filings. Oh, and don’t forget that former MPLS NAACP President Nekima-Levy Pounds is also running for Mayor. Our early take is that this race boils down to which top two or three issues the activists in the DFL caucuses care about. Minimum wage? Hodges. Crime? Could be Frey. Police problems? Could be Nekima. So we’ll pay attention to whatever the headlines are in the run-up to late April and May (council endorsements) when the council endorsements and June when the mayor endorsement, which is the real election, happens.

News: You can bring beer and wine from Pracna into St. Anthony Main movie theaters.

Notes: Yes! We heard a rumor that you can do this crossover and it’s been confirmed. We don’t need to drink to have fun, but we’re nonetheless excited to have a beer or two while watching a good (or really bad) movie. And as one of our writers constantly says, “Beer just goes so well with popcorn”.