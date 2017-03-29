Midweek News & Notes: What’s Real, What’s Fake News?

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except statistics about how spiders could eat every human on Earth no problem, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Someone has been sending out letters about fake bike lanes on Eat Street.

Notes: Super weird! Bike lanes, so controversial? So much so that someone has sent out letters impersonating Eat Street businesses like Rainbow Chinese opposing Council Person Lisa Bender‘s plan for bike lanes on Nicollet. The letters didn’t come from the businesses and Bender doesn’t have a plan for bike lanes on Nicollet! Who knows what’s going to happen when people start talking about street cars.

News: The owners of Hola Arepa have bought the old 22nd St Station building.

Notes: It was a bittersweet day when the Deuce Deuce closed—it was, as most true dives are, both terrible and wonderful, a mix of a Northeast neighborhood bar with cheap drinks and peg wheel gambling(!) and strippers on a really small stage. We’ve always hoped someone cool would buy the spot, and now someone has. There’s no word yet on what Christina Nguyen and Co. will do (probably not dancers, we get it), but we’re bullish on her projects.

News: Mostly rural and conservative members of the Minnesota Legislature sent a letter to the federal government asking to cancel matching funds for Southwest Light Rail that would go through MPLS, “St Loser Park”, Hopkins, Minnetonka, and Eden Prairie.

Notes: Are we surprised that out-state Republicans want to screw over the metro? We’re actually not surprised by anything out-state Republicans do. We get it, you guys want to drive into a parking ramp and walk a block to a sports event and also criminalize protests you disagree with. Great for you. But we do want to reiterate our idea that we should skip SWLRT and just add more train lines throughout MPLS + STPL like a proper international city. Let’s do this!