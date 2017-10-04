Midweek News & Notes: Some Things Change

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except live tweets from neighborhood meetings on bike lanes, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: To help get a boost in the close MPLS Mayor’s race, candidate Jacob Frey released his plan to improve safety in downtown.

Notes: With less than a month left until the the mayoral elections, the candidates, including current Mayor Hodges, are trying to give voters something to latch on to and for long-distance runner/selfie-enthusiast Frey it’s public safety downtown. While he’s often discussed downtown safety, since part of it is in his ward, the council member has a 17-pt plan to help improve one of the worst parts of the city. There’s some no-brainer things in there, like address empty parking lots and deploy outreach. There’s some really good ideas, like having cops focus on a two-block beat, maybe develop a Night Mayor for late night programming, and stagger bar close (which should happen ASAP). There’s also some bad ideas like develop a private/public survelliance system and throw a bunch more cops at the problem. The best part is that all candidates have to address how bad it’s gotten downtown.

News: The beloved-by-foodies restaurant Lucia’s in Uptown in closing for good.

Notes: We never like it when a notable local spot closes, whether it’s Dulono’s or The Strip Club or Saffron or The Country Bar (well, maybe not that last one). But while it’s a bummer that the iconic Lucia’s in Uptown is shutting down for good, we’re not as aghast as the local foodie scene is—it’s definitely worth reading Dara’s entertaining soul-searching lament that provides some grim context for our local “food arts scene”. For us, Lucia’s was one of those places that seemed to really draw the difference between regular restaurant goers and food fanatics, which is maybe why they’re shuttering.