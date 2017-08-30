Midweek News & Notes: Real Local Villains

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except live tweets from neighborhood meetings on bike lanes, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Julius Jaeger De Roma, the owner of Club Jäger, and it turns out a few other locations like the building that houses HUGE Theater, donated to KKK leader David Duke’s presidential campaign.

Notes: Not good. City Pages picked up on a blog post about Duke donors and it’s had real reach here in MPLS + STPL. Even though the owner started jerking around many of the scene’s bigger DJs, Jäger’s staff have always been great (and why we still rec events there). That’s one of the reasons DJ Jake Rudh still held a Transmission night at the venue, but he announced yesterday on Facebook he’s moving on. Also, HUGE theater’s Board of Directors has a message about their inclusiveness in light of their building being owned by a KKK supporter. Btw, whether the blow-up is sustained or not will answer the question about whether we’re entering a new post-Jason McLean era of some accountability for building ownership.

News: Rolled Ice Cream, So Hot Right Now™!

Notes: This is really how local trends go, isn’t it? We knew that Wonders Ice Cream was open and before we even made it over to the cold stone ice cream rolling spot, Eater tells us that another spot, Sota Hot & Cold rolled in. And the first on our list is probably going to be LouLou Sweet & Savory, which pop-ups at the Rock n’ Roll Farmers Market in Northeast.

News: The Trylon hosts an all night Friday the 13th marathon with the Original Jason.

Notes: Less than a month from their re-opening as an intimate—no longer micro- —cinema, the Trylon will celebrate the Friday the 13th holiday with installments 1-8, for better or worse. That’s 14 hours, lol. They’ll be helped out by the Twin Cities Zombie Film Crawl and also Ari Lehman, who played the first Jason as a child and is in town with his band named Original Jason playing this year’s Zombie Pub Crawl. Plus check out the very sweet poster by Tape Freaks’ Tim Alan Holly. There’s only 90 tickets total, so run! Quick! Run for your life tickets online!