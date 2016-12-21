Midweek News & Notes: Politics For Your Holiday Discussions

Since many of our readers don’t read anything else besides the Tastemakers section of the First Avenue newsletters, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Ivey Awards Founder Scott Mayer steps down from the event.

Notes: Wow! A bit of a big deal—The Ivey’s are one of the pieces of our local theater scene, and Mayer has done a tremendous job cultivating it. He’ll now focus on the nonprofit One Man Project that seeks to engage more young men in their communities as volunteers, mentors and role models, a project he founded. Iveys Board Member Amy Newton will take over in the interim.

News: Some exciting candidates have announced for MPLS City Council races.

Notes: We’re particularly excited to see the candidacy of Andrea Jenkins, who has worked as the aide to two different 8th Ward Council Members, helped with the rehabilitation of 3405 Chicago Ave and Cafe Southside, and has the support of State Sen. Scott Dibble. We’re also very excited to hear that Erica Mauter, the executive director of the Twin Cities Women’s Choir and Twin Cities Girl’s Choir and who has long been a prominent and trusted voice in a variety of digital and IRL communities, announce that she’s running in Ward 11.

News: The push for a $15/hr minimum wage in MPLS is heating up the mayor’s race.

Notes: We honestly see both sides of the debate around the $15/hr minimum wage, but what’s really interesting that MPLS Mayor Betsy Hodges‘s adjustment on the issue—trying for an unlikely regional minimum wage at first, now saying MPLS should lead—follows the big shift to the right in the Legislature and also draws criticism from other candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds and potential candidate Jacob Frey.

News: It’s going to take millions for the Bikings stadium to stay in shape.

Notes: Not only did that damn thing cost a billion dollars to build, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Association just approved the upkeep budget of $32 million for the next five years. The good news is that the state of MN is only on the hook for half of that, lol. At least the space is now open for winter running!