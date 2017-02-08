Midweek News & Notes: Our Brave New Future?

Since many of our readers don’t read anything else besides their sick co-worker’s Instagram stories from the bar last night, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek met with other Sheriff’s and Trump

Notes: Stanek is the incoming President of the National Sheriff’s Association and met with the President of the United States. We’re not at all surprised that Stanek got along with the President, considering last week the Sheriff actually said—and this is a direct quote “Remember the Arab Spring, well my friends, in the United States, we’ve begun the ‘patriot spring’” and that “We can celebrate a return to constitutional government and of course, the rule of law.” Reminder: Stanek also plans to run for governor of MN.

News: Target rolls back its plan for “robot-infused” stores.

Notes: We can’t tell what sadder: not getting Targets full of robots or the STrib not using the “shelved a prototype” more prominently in their headline. Btw, if you’ve ever heard anything about what it’s like working at Target’s corporate office, this report—including the project name Goldfish, an “entrepreneur-in-residence” (lol) named West Stringfellow, and innovation officers—will just feed into your Target-tron corporate mumbo jumbo stereotypes. Thanks to Reader Ross (not a Target employee—or is he?) for sending in this hilarious tidbit.

News: Tim McKee of iconic spot La Belle Vie will be at The Fish Guys.

Notes: It’s big, big news for the foodies. The celebrated chef will be working with the Parasole group, who do Chino Latino, Manny’s, Salut, and more. Instead of running a restaurant, however, McKee will be doing the company’s fish market.