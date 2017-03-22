Midweek News & Notes: Next Installment In The Franchise

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except fake news, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Donny Dirk’s Zombie Den to close, ‘re-birth’ at Mr. Steven Snuggery.

Notes: We’re just going to share some of the press with you: “Mr. Steven’s Snuggery will be an adult drinkertainery…and let’s just say it again…heavy on the adult content. It will feature a variety of martinis and drinkable drinks and secrets. Mr. Steven loves to say, “Booze and women…the pleasure is all mine.” It will be a cross between low tech Godzilla and high brow hookers (without the hookers) who are in love with outer space! If this doesn’t make sense or sound good, well…that’s okay. It will be open soon enough for your drinking pleasure and conversational pain. Mr. Steven’s is R-rated (language, themes, and art).” We don’t think other folks are really sharing the news because they’re not sure what’s going on.

News: The City of MPLS is suing “Rehab Addict” Nicole Curtis.

Notes: We’ve never seen that show, but we do know Curtis and her fan base from her previous dust-ups with Lisa Bender and the City Council Woman’s opposition in Whittier. Apparently Curtis bought a Northside house for $2 but couldn’t get a building permit she needed so the required work wasn’t done and now the house is a problem and the City wants it back. We don’t really care about the ordeal, but if you need some popcorn this afternoon, check out the rehabber’s interactions on twitter.

News: Homeland Security was checking tickets on the Green Line this morning.

Notes: Well even if it’s nothing to sinister like routine training, here’s what we’re not excited about: The quasi-military presence of Homeland Security just popping up in our highly politically charged environment. We can’t imagine how imagine how already spooked immigrant residents feel to see agents in tactical vests covered in zip tie handcuffs.