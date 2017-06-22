Midweek News & Notes: Life In The North

Since many of our readers don’t read anything—nothing, literally nothing, they barely listen to anything, too—we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: After the Philando Castille trial’s painful ‘not guilty’ verdict, a bunch of evidence was released that added further grief to the jury’s decision.

Notes: The videos, particularly the side-by-side comparison of Officer Yanez’s dash cam with Diamond Reynolds’ Facebook livestream and the video from back of the squad—where Reynolds shouts and her daughter calms her down by saying she doesn’t want her mom also being shot to death—are extremely painful to watch. Indispensable indie reporter Tony Webster has been going through much of the evidence and highlighting additional details. For one, Yanez was wearing a ‘Police Lives Matter’ bracelet in a post-shooting photo and the investigating BCA actually sent Facebook a warrant to go through Reynolds’ account to look for criminal activity, which is outrageous. Then there’s Yanez’s suspect testimony about the smell of marijuana in the car being reason he feared for his life. Our take is his reasoning is post-facto and it played directly into his defense team’s case that pushed heavily on pot as a fear-causing factor that justified the shooting.

Btw, it’s also worth hearing civic rights leader and mayor candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds discuss the shameful acquittal by framing the decision within the greater scope of police harassment, community unemployment, and more in what she and other leaders call “the Jim Crow North”.

News: Following the verdict, Macalester professor and big deal author Marlon James wrote a must read personal reflection titled Smaller, and Smaller, and Smaller. on the branding of “the North” and his experience as a black man in it.

Notes: There’s a lot of lines that really drive the point about the Jim Crow North home without using the phrase. “I have a self-imposed curfew of when to ride my bike home, when to leave the park. I would rather risk my life riding late at night on the empty and mostly dark greenway, than riding on the street with Police officers looking for whoever matches a description. ” “The situations that cause outrage never go away for us. It never stuns us, never comes out of the blue. We don’t get to be appalled because only people expecting better get appalled.” “And even me hoping for hipster points on my fixed wheel bike, is countered by them thinking I probably stole the bike.” It’s a powerful piece and overwhelming in its commonality.

News: Also following the acquittal, the Twin Cities Pride organizers will be keeping the MPLS Police to a minimize their presence in the parade.

Notes: The one squad car at the front of the parade is required by law, but the organizers have kept other departments wanting to participate out of the parade. Will there still be MPD providing festival security? Yes. Is this controversial because it excludes openly out police? Yeah. Will the protest move change the internal culture of police departments? No. But we think that, in light of things like the thousands of racist comments about the case and verdict on social media and on news reports, it’s an important showing that many people want police reform and a focus on supporting minority communities.

News: Stevie Wonder briefly commented on the verdict during his visit and short performance at a North MPLS peace summit around violence within the black community.

Notes: The musician appeared at New Salem Baptist Church, where he’s previously visited as a friend of the pastor Jerry McAfee; the group’s discussion also included the shooting death of a man near Webber Park just the weekend before.

News: Ramsey Middle School in MPLS changed its name to Justice Page Middle School.

Notes: As is the case with most things, for those ‘people expecting better’, it’s the young people who provide much of the hope. After a student-led campaign, the middle school named after Alexander Ramsey, who called for Native people to be forced out of the state during the disastrous U.S.-Dakota war, will be renamed for former Viking’s star as one of the “Purple People Eaters”, and education advocate, state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, the first black Minnesota Justice.