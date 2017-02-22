Midweek News & Notes: Great MN Get-Togethers

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except Gen X love letters to their peak years in the 90s, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Minnesnowta’s GOP Representatives are setting up “rowdiness rules” or skipping altogether town hall meetings with constituents.

Also News: Minnesnowota’s GOP-controlled legislature continues to advance anti-protesting measures like making some forms of protest an automatic felony (with jail time) and calling for police reimbursements.

Notes: America is great! We can’t get enough of people shouting at reps who want to take away people’s healthcare and round up people into camps. Fired up out-state residents over-filling town halls couldn’t come at a better time than when the Legislature is trying to silence groups like Black Lives Matter with new laws that chill free speech.