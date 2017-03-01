Midweek News & Notes: All Jokes Aside . . . Actually, Included

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except music festival announcements, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Representative Michael V. Nelson (D-Brooklyn Park) introduced a joke bill about giving all city responsibilities to the state of MN.

Notes: Hi-larious. It’s getting so ridiculous at the GOP-lead Legislature, with the attempts to crack down on local protests and passing bills to prevent municipal bans on things like plastic bags, Rep Nelson hit the nail on the head with his satirical bill. We especially like the section where “The commission is established to remember the historic importance municipalities once played in Minnesota’s first 160 years. The members of the commission shall be referred to as ‘mayors.'”

News: The Chair of the MPLS DFL Dan McConnell paid for a poll to see if his wife was a viable candidate against beloved Seward council member and Green Party member Cam Gordon without telling other party members about it.

Notes: That’s some classic one-party-city shenanigans right there. The STrib got the scoop and guess what—some DFLers aren’t too happy about it. Plus, since the local party doesn’t have any opposition, they also don’t really have that much cash on hand for polls or more appropriate spending, either. Our joke, because we need as many political jokes as possible now, was that many progressive DFLers will be happy that Robin Garwood (Gordon’s aide) will be re-elected anyway.

News: Police at the Vikings Stadium used new tech to shut down the #NoDAPL banner protesters’ phones.

Notes: Add this to the list of “creepy technology” that local law enforcement has, including our sheriffs using secret face tracking and cell phone scanning tech. Fox 9 (of all people) found out about the disabling that only allowed police calls to the phones. Pro: It can stop a cellphone bomb. Con: Police can shut down your phone and it doesn’t sound like there’s any rules, from the departments or cities, around when that can happen.