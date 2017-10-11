Midweek News & Notes: 2017 Can’t Be Over Already

Since many of our readers don’t read anything except live tweets from neighborhood meetings on bike lanes, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler, so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: Friends and family of Pepitos and Parkway Theater owner Joe Minjares set up a GoFundMe for his medical bills.

Notes: Minjares has been not only a longtime small business owner, but he’s been an actor with Mixed Blood and South MPLS community supporter as well, and it’s a bummer to hear about his situation with mounting medical bills because of his lung disease. Regular Readers know that we’re particularly into the Parkway’s schlocky screenings as of late, including their Kaiju brunch buffet, and we hope the fundraiser goes well!

News: MN Governor candidate Tim Walz picked State Rep. Peggy Flanagan as a running mate and is trying to figure out his message on gun control.

Notes: Even though the governor’s race isn’t until 2018, our current system of near-constant horse race coverage means we’re getting gubernatorial positioning while city races are coming down to the wire. Anyway, picking Flanagan was a great move to help bring in some progressive votes, which he’s going to need help with since he’s got an “A” rating from the NRA for all his votes as an out-state politician pushing guns.

Notes: The Super Bowl and MN Jobs are filling 1,000 jobs for the Super Bowl Experience at the Convention Center.

News: We’re sharing this in case any of you readers are looking to make some cash on the Super Bowl without Air BnB’ing your apartment to rich guys from out of town. Spend the day throwing footballs to fans in Feb 2018? That could be you!