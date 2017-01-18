Midweek News: Moves + Shakes

Since many of our readers don’t read anything else besides reports on the recliners at the new MOA theaters, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: The upcoming Palace Theater in St. Easy announced some big opening week shows.

Notes: Hey speaking of the golden age of music, mover-and-shaker First Avenue, which also owns the Turf Club and is working on a riverfront MPLS amphitheater, will be bringing in Phantogram, The Jayhawks, and to nobody’s surprise (although a lot of excitement) Atmosfish. Plus they already have The XX in April and Regina Spektor playing in March.

News: The Third Bird in Loring Park will change into Bearcat Bar.

Notes: Speaking of movers-and-shakers and new venues . . . The switch happens on Thursday. The new concept from Chefs Nick O’leary, Karl Thomalla, and Kim Bartmann Hospitality will be more of a bar and a little more personality than The Third Bird, which we enjoyed. We’re guessing that for a little while this will be a secret brunch go-to.

News: Find time to read this insane article about My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

Notes: Here’s a sample from the opening—”It was the fall of 2008, and the then 47-year-old divorced father of four from the Minneapolis suburbs had run out of crack, again. He had been up for either 14 or 19 days—he swears it was 19 but says 14 because “19 just sounds like I’ve embellished”—trying to save his struggling startup and making regular trips into the city to visit his dealer, Ty. This time, Lindell arrived at Ty’s apartment expecting the typical A-plus service and received a shock instead: The dealer refused his business. Ty wasn’t going to sell him any more crack until he ended his binge. He’d also called the two other dealers Lindell used and ordered them to do the same. “I don’t want any of your people selling him anything until he goes to bed,” Ty told the dealers. When Lindell protested, he cut him off: “Go to bed, Mike.”