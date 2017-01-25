Midweek News + Notes: What To Watch (Out For)

It’s dark days out there. And since many of our readers don’t read anything else besides their new Teen Vogue subscriptions, we feel we should share some of the important-to-you stories being shared around the SotC virtual water cooler so that you’re properly briefed before your happy hour.

News: The Lowry Tunnel will go down to one lane this summer.

Notes: Looks like we’re bringing back our advice to never drive anywhere in the summer because everything will either be shut down or in gridlock. The bottleneck is scheduled for May-August, and the one lane that will be open will have a 30 mph speed limit. Btw, we can’t believe this is a viable solution to any work that needs to be done, but what do we know.

News: The Current highlights that some new P.O.S music is featured in Marvel’s trailer for the upcoming Black Panther comic book storyline, written by acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Notes: We love Ta-Nehisi Coates non-fiction, but we like P.O.S’s new music—the preview tracks of Chill, dummy have been rock solid—at least one hundred times more solid than Coates’s first and disappointing foray into comics writing. Trying to keep our expectations low for the film, though.

News: Before he fainted, Governor Dayton was going to announce his plan to open up the state’s MinnesotaCare insurance as an option to the public.

Notes: Are you spending hundreds of dollars a month on your healthcare and go to the doctor like once a year? Welcome to the club! What a right of passage. Your bill could be a lot cheaper thanks to the Governor’s plan, which will have to get through our current and frightening legislature. It’s the same legislature that tried to sneak through an amendment to make a long list of procedures that would not required for coverage, a list that actually included prostate exams, which Governor Dayton needed to find out he has prostate cancer. Due to blow back, the amendment is out for now, and we hope the Governor recovers and gets this MinnesotaCare option through.

News: A MN legislative committee passed a bill that cracks down on protesting.

Notes: Hey, speaking of our messed up Legislature, in a coordinated effort across the country targeting protests like #nodapl and Black Lives Matter, a House committee passed a bill that makes obstruction charges a felony and also tries to get “expenses” back from protesters. It’s incredible B.S. Big cheers for Rep. Ilhan Omar of MPLS—she showed up to the meeting to speak in opposition and then asked why there wasn’t a bill to force payouts from officers on police brutality cases.

News: Local clergy will give to give sanctuary to Immigrants facing deportations.

Notes: Hey, it’s not all bad news! Bless these folks. The STrib reports that 30 congregations with the group ISAIAH made an announcement that they will feed and shelter immigrants, including families, that face deportation. There’s also an initiative to make local campuses and universities sanctuaries as well.