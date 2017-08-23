Local TV News Pop Quiz: Viewer Beware (The Metro!)

It’s back! We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answers here.

One moment in rush hour claims a child’s life, leaving a driver struggling to carry on in the aftermath.

Contaminated ink forces two St Paul tattoo parlors to close

New laser procedure for dry eye patients

Shots fired in St. Paul neighborhood, 4 injured

Minnesota Moment: U of M welcomes international students

1 hurt after Minneapolis apartment building wall collapses

New kid reporter about to sit on the couch with us on Fox 9. so cool!!

UPDATE: Man in MPD custody not connected to shooting, released. Victim still in surgery

Minnesota ranked 2nd worst in U.S. for racial equality — and our neighbors are just as bad.