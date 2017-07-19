Local TV News Pop Quiz: Summer Bugs

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. (We actually made some up this week.) Answers here.

Should I burn a tick off? 5 common myths about MN summer public enemy number 1.

Guy takes the home swimming pool to another level. You have to see to believe.

State park w horse trails forced to close due to ‘serious fly infestation’

Five things to know Wednesday

A study shows the average American spends $207 each year on lottery tickets. [How much are you willing to spend?]

St. Paul soccer stadium cleanup will cost taxpayers more than expected

I-35W bridge collapse first responders honored in 10th anniversary tribute

St Paul begins work on new summer food truck courts

Delivery truck crashes into homes in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

The tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America is heading to the @mnstatefair. Check out the new attractions