Local TV News Pop Quiz: St Croix Bridge Edition

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answers here.

St. Croix River Crossing bridge to open today

Minneapolis fine dining closings reaching record pro-portions

Two governors, one bridge. @GovMarkDayton and @GovWalker chat as the long awaited St. Croix Bridge is about to open.

Father of Philando Castile wants a portion of settlement

St. Croix bridge opening apparently bridges partisan divide. Gov. Dayton just thanked Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Rep. Michele Bachmann.

Sheriff: Naked man with hatchet spotted at @mnarboretum.

.@GovMarkDayton jokes: “Tomorrow, we start working on the Minnesota toll booth!”

Eden Prairie teens advocate for safer roads after they learn number of people killed in U.S. every day by distracted drivers.