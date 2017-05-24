Local TV News Pop Quiz: Lost And Found

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. (We actually made some up this week.) Answers here.

ICYMI: Minnesota officials lower chemical limits in drinking water

Product Recall: Luna Bars

Found another one! Here’s a crash on 35W SB @ County Rd C

Chetek storm debris is powering a cheese plant.

#Minnesota HS shortstop Caden Fernholz hits 2 grand slams in one game. Only 13 @MLB players have done it.

Homeowners say no more selfies at Arden Hills yard sculpture

Judge dismisses mom’s lawsuit against transgender teen daughter, calling it without merit.

Skittles and Starburst are rolling out spicy flavors later this year… would you try them?

Rampant illegal passing on N. Mpls street