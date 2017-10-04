Local TV News Pop Quiz: If You Can’t Stand The Heat!

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answers here.

Former Twin Cities car dealer Denny Hecker released from Federal prison, could be on his own by Thursday.

One parent arrested after altercation at Ridgedale Library storytime

The world’s longest dog tongue is, first, an actual thing. And second, it can be found in our neighbor to the west.

#KAREintheKitchen is happening! @svensundgaard & I are starting our own cooking segment every Thursday at 9am on the @kare11 Facebook page

[Give us your feedback] Can your smartphone put you in a bad mood? New research says it indeed can.

Feels like I’m back in school showing a project. Instead, I’m in #Minneapolis asking voters if they know who is running for mayor

Happy #NationalTacoDay

That moment you hold all 3 at once! (photo holding 3 puppies)

Parents cautioned after shooting threat hoax at North High School in St. Paul

No closure at the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Mpls tonight after all!