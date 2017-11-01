Local TV News Pop Quiz: Halloween Pic Or It Didn’t Happen

See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. It’s harder than you think. Answers here.

City council candidate sues #Minneapolis, Vikings, others over park outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Oh boy, secondary crash now on 35E just south of the crash at Wagon Wheel, blocking center lane

Cold temperatures can’t scare Minnesota kids on Halloween

Some Twin Cities Targets run out of flu vaccines

Postal Service eyes next-day Sunday delivery for holidays

Minnesota Moment: Trick-or-treaters visit Gov. Mark Dayton

This poor guy scared himself after looking at his reflection. | More Halloween Costumes:

.@mnsure’s open enrollment begins amid federal health chaos.

Some Super Bowl attendees are renting apartments for entire year – just to use during game week

Travelers say warnings about experiences at Mexican reports – rapes, robberies, etc.- were deleted by TripAdvior.

Ever thought about owning half a historic bridge… in Baudette? Now’s your chance.