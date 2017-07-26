Local TV News Pop Quiz: Duluth Day-Cation Edition

Since it’s Duluth Day-Cation Week, we thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz of tweets from KQDS Fox 21, KBJR 6 News, WDIO Eyewitness News up North. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answers here.

ICYMI: “Beautiful Butterflies: An Up-Close Experience” will officially open today at the Lake Superior Zoo!

Great Outdoors: 4H Horse Competitors

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Looks To Expand — Again

Girls from local high schools got the chance to learn about space travel in a special summer camp at the…

Did somebody say free tacos?! Here is how you can get one when you ride with Lyft.

Packers scratch tickets unveiled in Wisconsin

A packed listening session in the heart of mining country tonight.

The MPCA says a spill of sulfuric acid at the Int’l Falls paper mill does not pose an apparent threat to health.

Update: The Bemidji Police Department says the woman who had been reported missing has contacted family and is no longer considered missing.