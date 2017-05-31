Local TV News Pop Quiz: Classic MN + WI

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. (We actually made some up this week.) Answers here.

Residents fight to save Edina waterfall

Muskie season opens Saturday in Minnesota

St Paul closes some neighborhood streets because of crime concerns

According to GoogleTrends, Wisconsinites have trouble remembering how to spell “Wisconsin.”

Lyme disease popping up where it hasn’t been seen before, taking a terrible toll on MN families like the Schusters.

Who’s the funny one? Klobuchar cracks joke about Senate transit bill

The last two days have been crummy. The next two are gonna be great. Enjoy the sunshine & warmer weather

Annie Mae Hester, a pastor, allegedly cost $1.4 in tax deficiencies and left hundreds of tax prep clients in the dark and in the red.