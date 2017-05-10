Local TV News Pop Quiz: A Bunch Of Turkeys

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See is you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answers here.

Passenger tries to explain she suffers from overactive bladder, is forced to urinate in a cup on United flight.

Why Wis. bat population is spiraling downward . . . and why you should care.

Should children call adults by their first name? … I need your help. What do you do? What’s appropriate?

A northern Minnesota man is facing possible jail time for illegally cutting down hundreds of trees.

A convicted serial killer’s decades-long quest to prove his innocence is continuing even after his death

Lyme disease, tough to diagnose and hard to detect

Former St. Thomas Academy faculty member allegedly sent messages sexual in nature

BEAKING: A turkey arrives early to the State Office Building for the Health & Human Services Committee meeting