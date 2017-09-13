Local News Pop Quiz: Watch Out!

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answer here.

Target recalls nearly 180,000 dressers that can tip over

Minnesota volunteers fly supplies to Florida for Irma relief effort

Blame game over falling panels at U.S. Bank Stadium

Coyote cheats death, survives 20 mile ride stuck in woman’s grill after being hit by car.

Neighbor’s canned rhubarb sends 3 to hospital

Target recalling 180,000 dressers that can tip over onto children.

St. Paul police investigate shooting of security guard at St. Catherine’s University. Suspect sill on the loose.

Minneapolis police officer faces six felony charges