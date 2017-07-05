Local News Pop Quiz: So Much Freedom! And Traffic.

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. (We actually made one up this week.) Answers here.

Luxury tequila is making a comeback and one tequila brand is capitalizing on it with a $30K bottle. *Thoughts?*

Summertime and fresh fruit go hand-in-hand. Here are some of the best places to find fresh fruit in Minnesota

Viral photo from Louisville Zoo creating gorilla awareness

Under-cooked hot dogs make a dozen people at grill out sick in New Ulm

‘So lucky': New Americans reflect on U.S. citizenship

MINNESOTA MOMENT: Minnesotans explain what Independence Day means to them

Iconic Spring Lake Park golf course set to close

I-35W between Bloomington, Burnsville to close this weekend so MnDOT can replace 86th Street Bridge

Minnetonka’s new trash on lake policy has little effect

Neighbors shocked by drive-by shooting death in Richfield community