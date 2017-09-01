Local News Pop Quiz: End of The Fair Is Nigh

We actually had people send in some headlines for the Pop Quiz this week so we’re making sure we get them in here. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local sources are original and which ridiculous one (just one) we just made up. Answer here.

St. Paul cop apologizes for heated exchange with man caught on camera, says it was a “human” moment

Placenta-sniffing dogs from Minneapolis brought to Fargo to search for missing new mother

18,000+ people have seen the video of a heated exchange between a police officer & a man on the street. See it at 630 AM

Readers Poll: Best Bathrooms At The Fair (Even Some Secret Ones!)

St. Paul police are getting new insight on how to respond to calls for vulnerable people with a new app

South Carolina couple sues Amazon over eclipse glasses

Daughter continues family tradition after father is killed in homicide

We’re wearing teal and so is the @WCCO Weather Watcher for Ovarian Cancer Awareness month!

Some of you asked, so here you go: a look back at my “bad” pants from The State Fair this week

