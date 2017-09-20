Local News Pop Quiz: Do We Really Need It?

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. Answers here.

Wyoming, MN man was shattered over his great-grandson’s suicide, so he turned to the thing they loved most—Restored 1938 tractor pulls emotional load

Minnesota Moment: 11-year-old Brainerd girl fights to “end Alzhiemer’s”

Homeowner thought teen on security cam was selling or peddling something… but thankfully, she was wrong.

Motorcyclist dressed in giant panda head being forced to ‘bear’ responsibility for his actions.

Authorities search for missing child near Kenyon

Missing 4-year-old reunited with family after hours-long search near Kenyon

Do You Really Need A Home Warranty?

How Much Water Should We Drink?

Vikings, Medtronic Renovate Minneapolis North’s Weight Room

A Colorado woman is terrorizing a neighborhood by repeatedly stopping her jogs to defecate in other people’s yards

Minneapolis leaders consider new parking ramp regulations