Win Tix: Little Fevers Release Party With Graveyard Club + King Colt

Little Fevers is a sweet and crunchy amalgamation of pop rock that has formed, much like a pearl, over many years around a tiny grain of sand. Little Fevers—fka Field Trip and including the incredibly talented Lucy Michelle of Lucy Michelle & The Velvet Lapelles—emerged in 2013, floating up out of the ocean to walk around on land. Invoking the playfulness of bands like Pavement and the Violent Femmes, and vocal textures of idols such as Peter Gabriel and The Microphones to form something all their own, Little Fevers released their debut album, Field Trip, in 2015. This weekend they release their 7″ singles with dreamy post-punk rockers Graveyard Club and the garage pop of King Colt at the Turf Club. Saturday, 8 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.

It’s a very busy weekend, but we think this is going to be one of the best local live music shows of the weekend. And naturally we want to send some readers to it so they get to have a few beers at the Turf Club and get to know Little Fevers a little better. Just reply to this email and let us know you’re interested for a chance to win some tickets!