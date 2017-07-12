Kickstart Our Heart: Historical Murals for Hamline-Midway

There’s a lot of really good kickstarters that will make our thriving metro an even better collection of arts & culture scenes—plus you get goodies if the projects get funded. Here’s something to throw your hard-earned money on proposals like:

It’s true, the Hamline-Midway area in St. Easy is undergoing a resurgence, thanks to places like Can Can Wonderland and Black Stack Brewing. And to keep the momentum going, BRLSQ Public Works Division (an offshoot of the beloved local designers Burlesque of North America) want to create a sprawling series of murals on the nine garage doors of the former American Can Company building on Prior Ave. The murals will “tell the story of the Hamline-Midway neighborhood, featuring images which honor its history, including the railroads which ran through it, the legacy of J. J. Hill, and the Minnesota State Fair”. Very cool! The Kickstarter for the project is pretty modest, so it should likely get funded with a bit of your help, plus the rewards include stickers, passes to Can Can Wonderland, a t-shirt, screen-printed posters, live paintings, and more.