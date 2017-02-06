Kickstart Our Heart: Ghost Warrior Ecto Pin

There’s a lot of really good kickstarters that will make our thriving metro an even better collection of arts & culture scenes—plus you get goodies if the projects get funded. Here’s something to throw your hard-earned money on proposals like:

Enamel pins, So Hot Right Now™! Since enamel pins, along with patches, have taken off as a really affordable way to make a design that are a little less done than t-shirts or buttons, but are more professional than bathroom tags and street stickers. One of the pins we’re liking these days is Ghost Warrior Ecto from Pop Liturgy, made right here in MPLS + STPL with a little help from you.