Kickstart Our Heart: Art Shanties

There’s a lot of really good kickstarters that will make our thriving metro an even better collection of arts & culture scenes—plus you get goodies if the projects get funded. Here’s something to throw your hard-earned money on proposals like:

Regular Readers know that we love and celebrate the Art Shanties, an integral part of our Twincy winter arts and culture scene, and no you can do the same as a part of their new membership program. Check out their kickstarter, which helps raise money but also talks about some big changes—moving to Lake Harriet this winter!—and has some great rewards including their upcoming on-ice party.