Join The Open Arms Cook-a-Thon

Secrets of the City is helping recruit two teams for the very excellent Open Arms Cook-a-Thon, a 24-hour fundraiser event on Sept 15-16th where volunteers will prepare and package 11,000 meals for Open Arms of Minnesota’s clients living with life-threatening illnesses in the Twin Cities.

These two teams will each help fill a much-needed power hour shift, one at 2-4 AM and one at 4-6 AM on Saturday morning, Sept 16th. We’re huge fans of Open Arms and want to help fill these spots!

Every member of each team will be asked to raise at least $125 to support their work, resulting in at least $750 raised from each team to support nourishing meals for neighbors in need.

Open Arms will provide tools to help you fundraise, and during the event each team can expect a high-energy volunteer experience, treats, coffee, competitions and the chance to make a difference for families facing life-threatening illnesses in the Twin Cities. You’ll get to take home your very own Cook-a-Thon apron, and if the team is able to raise $750 together you’ll also get a limited edition t-shirt.

Interested? Think you can put together a team? Contact Events Manager Emily Mauter at emilym@openarmsmn.org or 612-872-1152 to reserve you spot or to hear more about the commitment!