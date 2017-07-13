Hot Ticket Watch: Mill City Summer Opera

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of the Mill City Summer Opera series and that their tickets for the whole short season often sell out in a few days. That’s even true for the production for this summer, Maria de Buenos Aires, which will take place at The Machine Shop since the Mill City Ruins Courtyard undergoes a renovation. But there’s still a chance to check out Maria, here’s what MCSO told us:

Rush tickets are now available for this season’s Mill City Summer Opera performance, Maria de Buenos Aires, for July 16, 18, 19 and 20. If you missed out on advance tickets or are willing to wait in line beginning at 6:00 PM, one hour prior to doors opening, you may be able to get rush tickets priced at $35 with seating on the main level. If you’re a student, show your I.D. and your rush ticket is specially priced at just $10 with standing balcony views. Note: these tickets go fast and you need to arrive at least an hour before doors open—that’s just enough time to perfect your tango moves in line.

We’ve seen the lines for rush tickets, so we def recommend the earlier side of arrival, but the wait for any fan of opera will be worth it.