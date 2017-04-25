Hot Ticket Alert: Stop Drop Roland

We’ll get you your weekend preview, but first we have to let you know about this one this week: Yesterday Rock the Garden and The Current announced their lineup for this year’s show, and their inclusion of MPLS’s own Dwynell Roland was a great move. Here’s a sample of what the rapper has been up to in just the last few months: Opening sets at the big Prof Outdoors show and the sold out P.O.S show at the Entry, plus some opening spots for SIMS on the Doomtree MC’s tour around the state and country.

Thanks to the RtG announcement, this Wednesday’s already hot Stop Drop Roland show at First Avenue’s 7th St Entry with Devon Reason & Travis Gorman, Juice Lord, and DJ Fundo is a great chance to see Roland up close before he’s on the big stage. Get those tickets while they’re still available, it’s likely a sold out show at this point. 8 PM. $8 advance, $10 door.

Well guess what, we want to send you to this show. Did you see that coming? Reply to this email that you’re interested in seeing Roland at First Ave for a chance to win a pair of tickets.