Here’s Your Soundset Lineup: Travis Scott + Atmosphere+ Ms. Lauryn Hill + More

We’re always impressed by how MPLS + STPL hip-hop label Rhymesayers Entertainment can put together a collection of big name acts on a big stage with fantastic up-and-comers in the smaller tents, and it looks like this year is no different. Here’s the full list, included some nice local talent:

Travis Scott, Atmosphere, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Gucci Mane, T.I., Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Brother Ali, D.R.A.M., Ty Dolla $ign, P.O.S, the stand4rd (Allan Kingdom, Bobby Raps, Psymun, Spooky Black), Dr. Octagon (Kool Keith and Dan the Automator), Aminé, Talib Kweli, Denzel Curry, Mod Sun, Pete Rock, Dave East, 070 Shake, Sa-Roc, ZULUZULUU, Invisbl Skratch Piklz (Q Bert, D-Styles, Shortkut), Peanut Butter Wolf, Stretch and Bobbito, Nazeem & Spencer Joles, Oswin Benjamin, Sophia Eris, J. Plaza, Monalisa, Horrorshow, Black Liquid, DJ TIIIIIIIIIIP, DJ Fleg, Last Word, DJ Keezy, Booka B. Hosted by Sway Calloway, Heather B, JPRATT & CROS One.

Tickets on sale beginning Friday, March 3, 2017, at 11:00 AM Central Standard Time to the general public, available online through soundsetfestival.frontgatetickets.com and in store at Fifth Element. General Admission tickets are $78. VIP tickets also available for $198.