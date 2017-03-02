Here’s Your Lineup: MN Music Summit

The Minnesota Music Coalition has another busy weekend of shows, parties, and musical education happening at this year’s MN Music Summit. The fun starts on Thursday, April 20th an industry party at Summit Brewing, then Friday-Saturday at McNally with workshops, a keynote address by Somali-born artist Dalmar Yare, a talk by Duluth musician and Tiny Desk winner Gaelynn Lea, a special conversation with Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields. There’s also a special Music Video Gallery Show at the Soap Factory, co-presented by the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, featuring Gramma’s Boyfriend and Graveyard Club. Then to close things out there’s a big and diverse show at Amsterdam. Check out all the details on the ticket page and all the options for the weekend.