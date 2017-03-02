Here’s Your Lineup: Grumpy’s Bash 17

There’s something really endearing about the Grumpy’s Bashes, which is sort of a weird thing to saw about the super loud party at a place that loves rock, metal, and punk. But it’s true—the bar basically books big deal bands that they want to see and/or are friends with to play in their parking lot while everyone drinks a bunch of beer all afternoon. What fun. This year’s July 22nd lineup has King Buzzo and Melvins, along with the beloved grunge-era influencers Mudhoney, Whores (who put out one of the best metal albums of last year), and others. Even at $48, these tickets fly, so get them now if you want to go.