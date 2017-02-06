Find Time For: Polar Plunge Downtown

What’s worse for you, jumping in a frozen lake or having to spend time in the suburbs to do it? If you work in Downtown MPLS, there’s no excuses—the Polar Plunge will be setting up at US Bank Plaza on Thursday with a lunch time and happy hour time, plus there’s time to register, plus you you also just do walk up the day of the plunge. So bring a change of clothes (including shoes that can get wet), find some folks who will help you up your donations, and get wet to help raise money for Special Olympics.