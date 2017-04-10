Field Report: The Naughty Greek

We got some really strong word of mouth recommendations for The Naughty Greek in St. Easy, off of Snelling and Selby—and it was fantastic. So now you’re getting our recommendation. The homemade kabab gyro we had, which btw has fries inside it, knocked it out of the park and it was pretty cheap for something with MN-sourced meat in it (it def made a difference). Also, it’s always nice when the owner comes out to check on you, and Angelo Giovanis did, and it was the tzatziki on top of a really great visit. Make it a regular spot if you’re close or a destination if you’re in the mood for great Greek.

The Naughty Greek, 181 N Snelling Ave, STPL; thenaughtygreek.com